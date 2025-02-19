Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had plans to include academy winger James Scanlon in his squad for the trip to Tottenham Hotspur, but a late decision put him into the Under-21 set-up, according to the Daily Mail.

Due to injuries to some of his key starters, the Portuguese manager named a number of academy graduates on the bench for Sunday’s match in the capital.

Among those included were playmaker Jack Fletcher, full-back Amass, central defenders Tyler Fredricson and Ayden Heaven, goalkeeper Elyh Harrison, midfielders Sekou Kone and Jack Moorhouse and striker Chido Obi.

It has emerged that there could have been another name added to that list in the form of Scanlon.

The Gibraltar international has been a regular for Manchester United’s youth set-up and has impressed with his performances in front of goal.

Scanlon was in contention to be involved until Amorim took a late call.

He was then included in Manchester United’s Under-21 set-up to play against Fulham on Monday.

It now remains to be seen whether the youngster is able to get back into Amorim’s plans in the near future.