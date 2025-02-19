Carl Recine/Getty Images

A player Liverpool sold in the summer is currently not injured at his new club, despite playing just seven league minutes since the start of the year, according to The Daily Mail.

The Reds were relatively quiet in terms of incomings in the summer transfer window with just Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving at Anfield.

They did though bring in cash, with the sales of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho to fellow Premier League club Brentford.

Much was expected of Carvalho in particular, with some eyebrows raised over Liverpool’s decision to cash in on the talented attacking midfielder.

However, he has clocked just seven minutes of league football for Brentford since the start of 2025.

That is despite the Bees having games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, that he was available for.

He is not injured and is simply out of favour at the moment.

His former Liverpool team-mate Van den Berg though has done a better job, going on to become one of the mainstays in the Brentford defence.

Carvalho was picked to play for Brentford’s B team in the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.