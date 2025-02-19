Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Spanish giants Real Madrid have added Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Andoni Iraola to their shortlist in the event of Carlo Ancelotti’s departure in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spanish manager has done a decent job in England with top-flight club Bournemouth and after a bottom-half finish in the league last term, they are now fighting to secure European football at the end of this season.

Iraola has also helped bring the best out of his players, as a result of which players such as Dean Huijsen are attracting interest from top clubs such as Newcastle United and Manchester United.

European teams have been drawn towards him and efforts are being made to snatch him away from Bournemouth’s hands.

Tottenham, languishing 12th in the table, have Iraola near the top of their list in the event they sack current manager Ange Postecoglou.

However, Iraola could well be difficult to lure given the possible involvement of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have both the 42-year-old and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso on their shortlist to replace Ancelotti in the summer.

As Iraola will still have a year left on his Bournemouth contract at the end of the season, compensation would need to be paid to break his contract.