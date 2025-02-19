Julian Finney/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars ‘can now imagine’ a move to a league that he rejected as an option in the winter transfer window.

Spurs landed Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel in the winter window, but they are expected to be a lot busier in terms of both ins and outs in the summer.

There are question marks over the future of attacker Timo Werner, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, but has struggled to make a telling impact.

Currently recovering from a hamstring injury, Werner’s future will be up for grabs at the end of the season despite Tottenham having an option to buy for £8.5m.

Interest in the player has arrived from the shores of the United States where MLS club New York Red Bulls are keen on signing him.

They made an approach for him in the winter transfer window, but Werner was not open to the idea of heading to the MLS.

Now, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Werner ‘can now imagine’ a move to the MLS.

He has opened up to the idea of playing in the United States as his next move.

While Werner’s deal at RB Leipzig runs until 2026, they are expected to want to sell him in the summer.