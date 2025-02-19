Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United have suffered an injury blow as midfielder Lucas Paqueta is ‘set to be out’ for up to four weeks and will miss the Arsenal game, according to the Guardian.

The Brazilian midfielder rolled his ankle in West Ham training on Tuesday and there were instantly fears about how bad the blow could be.

It was unknown whether Paqueta would be out of Saturday’s game against London rivals Arsenal and the Hammers sent him for a scan on Wednesday.

He has since pictured himself on Instagram with a protective boot on.

Now it is clear that the situation is serious for the midfielder and he is set to be out for up to four weeks.

That means Paqueta will miss West Ham’s trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal this coming weekend.

It is another blow for boss Graham Potter to deal with as he attempts to improve the Hammers’ fortunes in their remaining 13 league games.

With an international break coming up in March, it could well be that Paqueta does not play for West Ham again until early April.