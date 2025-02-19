Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United are expecting to get ‘the answers they need’ on a star’s injury today when he undergoes a scan, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have underperformed massively in the Premier League this season, sitting 16th in the Premier League table with just 27 points after 25 matches; they have already had a managerial change.

Graham Potter is looking to push West Ham up the table in the remaining 13 matches, but the manager has had to deal with players unavailable due to injury.

Now there are question marks about Lucas Paqueta after he rolled his ankle in training on Tuesday.

It is unclear just how bad the damage is and it ranges from him being expected to be fine for the Arsenal game to potentially being out for over a month.

The club are expecting to get answers about the Brazilian today as he will undergo a scan.

That should tell West Ham how serious the ankle injury which the midfielder has suffered is.

The Hammers will hope the scan reports will be positive and Paqueta will resume training with the rest of the squad, ahead of their trip to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Saturday.