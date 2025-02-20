Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Coventry City are showcasing a series of performances that could help them to finish in the playoffs in the Championship this season.

Coventry parted ways with long-serving boss Mark Robins after a disappointing start to the season and appointed Frank Lampard in November.

Under former Chelsea boss Lampard, Coventry have managed to climb up the table, securing 30 points from 16 games and are sitting only one point off the last playoff spot.

Clarke has been impressed with Coventry’s recent form and pointed out that they are fourth in the league in terms of their form over the last 12 games.

He feels that Coventry are showing form that could land them a playoff spot and thinks that Lampard has them looking a well-balance side, with players playing in positions that suit them.

“I just think he is a pretty good manager, I did say that when he joined as well that I quite rate him”, Clarke said on What The EFL (30:20) when asked about Lampard and Coventry.

“Across the last 12 games, Coventry are fourth in the form table; only the big three, Leeds, Sheffield [United] and Burnley, have got more points across the 12, so they are in playoff form and have been for a while.

“There is a better set-up now; players are playing their proper position and it has a nice balance with a back three.”

Coventry are set to play against Preston North End on Saturday and Lampard’s side will be hoping to continue their current form against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The Preston match is one of four coming up for Coventry that are all against sides in the bottom half of the Championship table.