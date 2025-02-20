Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sturm Graz sporting director Michael Parensen has admitted that losing Bristol City loanee Fally Mayulu to injury is ‘extremely painful’, especially as he had made such progress in a short space of time.

Bristol City signed 22-year-old forward in the summer from Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna, but Mayulu failed to impress in Robins colours.

Mayulu headed back to Austria with Sturm Graz on loan in the winter window and featured twice for them before suffering a muscle injury.

Sporting director Parensen admitted that the Bristol City loanee’s absence will hurt them massively while adding that their medical team will work with Mayulu to help in his recovery.

He also thinks that Mayulu improved well on the training ground since joining Sturm Graz and revealed that the Bristol City star is keen on helping the team.

“Fally’s absence is extremely painful”, Parensen said via his club’s official site.

“After his transfer in the winter, he had developed really well in training and was keen to help the team.

“We hope for a quick return and trust in our excellent medical department, which will work with Fally as best as possible.”

It is unclear how long Mayulu is set to be out of action for, but Bristol City will be making sure they keep themselves apprised of the situation around their player.

Sturm Graz currently sit top of the Austrian Bundesliga on goal difference.