Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are keeping tight-lipped about suggestions they want Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear to take a key role at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The club’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, want to bolster the structure off the pitch at the side as they prepare for a first season in the new Everton Stadium.

They are keen to bring in an experienced chief executive and Leeds CEO Kinnear is considered to be a strong contender for the role.

Kinnear has experience of being at clubs when new stadium moves occur and was at Arsenal when they moved into the Emirates, as well as being at West Ham United when they picked up the keys to the London Stadium.

Everton though are keeping tight-lipped about interest in Kinnear and have declined to comment on the link.

The club are not being drawn into saying whether the Leeds man is in contention for a key role on Merseyside.

The Friedkin Group have appointed Nolan Partners to help them with their search for a CEO.

Nolan Partners have experience of helping clubs to fill key positions.

Leeds are currently strongly placed to return to the Premier League this season under Daniel Farke.