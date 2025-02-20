Pete Norton/Getty Images

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell has issued a warning to Charlton Athletic, reminding the Addicks of the Grecians’ performance against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Caldwell’s side are at the wrong end of the League One table and have only a six point lead over the final team in the drop zone, Burton Albion.

However, their dismal league form found no reflection in the FA Cup performance against Nottingham Forest on 11th February, while they then beat Cambridge United 1-0 at the weekend.

Caldwell’s team gave Nottingham Forest a run for their money in the FA Cup, holding them to a 2-2 draw for 120 minutes before losing on penalties.

After winning the next game against Cambridge, Exeter now prepare to face promotion-chasers Charlton at the Valley.

Caldwell, while reminding Nathan Jones’ team of the match against Nottingham Forest, insisted that at their best Exeter can match anyone on any given day.

“They have really picked up, they have probably shown the form you would have expected early season”, Caldwell said of Charlton to his club’s official media.

“They are in and around the playoffs where you would expect them to be, they have only lost twice at home all season. So, we know how difficult a task it is

“But we also know that at our very best, like we showed against Nottingham Forest recently in the FA Cup, we can be a match for anyone.

“The big focus is on ourselves and the preparation to be at the best we can be and if we are I am sure we can give them lots of problems.”

Charlton are currently placed seventh, trailing sixth placed Leyton Orient by three points and are coming fresh off a 1-0 defeat against league leaders Birmingham City.

Exeter beat Charlton 1-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in November.