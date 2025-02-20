Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke thinks that Eric Ramsey is worthy of being a favourite to land the Swansea City managerial role.

Swansea are currently without a manager after parting ways with Luke Williams last week and they are looking at a list of candidates to find his replacement.

The Swans have been linked with Minnesota United manager Ramsey, who was previously part of Manchester United and Chelsea’s coaching set-ups.

Clarke pointed out that Ramsey is a very highly rated coach and added that the young Welsh manager has vast experience of working in the top tier of English football.

He is of the opinion Ramsey did very well with MLS outfit Minnesota United last season and stressed the young tactician is worthy of being a favourite in the race for the Swansea job.

“I have interviewed Eric Ramsey; he is a very nice guy, young and unbelievable… he has worked with the Welsh set-up, actually, was an assistant to Rob Page, he has been at Chelsea and he has been part of the Manchester United setup under Erik ten Hag”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Very highly rated coach, I think and he has been at Swansea as well in the academy that was part of his development working with 21s and 18s.

“I get the links; he has done pretty well in MLS with Minnesota United as well.

“He would be a worthy favourite in my opinion.”

Ramsey has previous experience of working with Swansea City Under-18s side at the beginning of his coaching career and it remains to be seen whether he will be interested in joining them.