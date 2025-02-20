Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Jamie Donley sees himself as an attacking midfielder who can score and assist and admits he is hoping to keep his purple patch going.

The recently-turned 20-year-old is considered a top talent at the north London club after he came through the club’s youth system.

He is currently on loan at League One side Leyton Orient, with Spurs looking to see him continue his development, and has been a vital player for the O’s in recent months.

Donley has 12-goal contributions in 34 outings for Leyton Orient, but he also credits his team-mates for his attacking output.

The Spurs loanee made it clear that he sees himself as a player who has the ability to directly contribute to goals and stressed he wants to keep his good form going.

“I think it mainly comes down to the team doing well, we are getting forward, creating chances”, Donley said on Orient Live when he was asked about his numbers in recent months.

“I am just trying to put myself in the right positions and I see myself as a goals and assists attacking midfielder.

“So, I am fortunate that they [goals and assists] are coming at the minute and hopefully it can carry on.”

If he is able to carry his form until the end of the season, Donley will look to get a better loan spell next season, if Spurs do decide he needs another temporary stint.