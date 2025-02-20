Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has made it clear that he is not thinking about winning the Championship’s Goal of the Season as his target is to win the famous Puskas Award.

The Owls are having a comfortable season in the Championship after last term’s relegation worries and currently sit in ninth spot and within striking distance of the playoffs.

Windass has been a very important figure in Danny Rohl’s side as he has directly contributed to 13 goals in the league.

The 31-year-old attacker scored an outrageous goal against Derby County from his own half last month, which was lauded as potentially the goal of the whole season.

However, Stoke City man Lewis Baker scored an almost identical goal against Swansea City last weekend, something which has raised comparisons.

Windass though is not concerned about what Baker did as he is setting his sights higher than the Championship Goal of the Season award and wants to win the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award.

“I have been asked about it [Baker’s goal against Swansea] a few times”, Windass told BBC Radio Sheffield when he was asked about Baker’s goal.

“Yes, it was good; bounced before it went in but it was good.

“I will be honest, I could not care less and I want to win the Puskas, I am not bothered about goal of the season in the Championship.”

The Puskas Award was won by Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in 2024, while Brazilian Guilherme Madruga picked it up in 2023 for his goal for Botafogo.

The award is regularly given to what is considered to be the most beautiful goal in the world in a calendar year.