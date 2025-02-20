Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has warned the Reds to make sure they do not change their approach when they face Manchester City this weekend, despite feeling the Cityzens will score.

The Anfield outfit are enjoying an impressive season as they are currently sitting at the top of the Premier League table and are favourites to win the league title ahead of Arsenal.

They, however, have taken five points from their last three league games, which sees them eight points ahead of Gunners, with one more game played.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are their opponents on Sunday and Thompson believes that Arne Slot’s men can get between the Cityzens’ lines.

The Reds legend is clear that Slot’s men have to impose their game on Manchester City at the Etihad, but he does not want them to stray from their usual approach.

“This is Manchester City and we know where we can hurt them and that is probably offensively”, Thompson said on LFC TV (51:15) after the Reds drew 2-2 against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

“We probably do concede because they are so good, depends whether [Erling] Haaland plays or not, they did not bring him on [against Real Madrid].

“Are they keeping him [fit] for the weekend? Do not know what for, but we have to impose our game on them.

“So many teams get between their lines, which has never been the case, and past City at times, and we have got to do that, that is the strong point of ours.

“We have to take our game to them, without being daft, without going willy-nilly, just people running forward and everything.

“We [will need to] play our game, with slow build up, we will [need to] be proper.”

Liverpool were victorious 2-0 at Anfield when the two teams met last time in early December and the Reds will look to do more of the same at the weekend to boost their title charge further.