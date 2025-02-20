Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest loanee Dale Taylor has admitted that he is delighted with the support and respect he has received from the Wigan Athletic fans.

Taylor came through the Tricky Trees’ youth system and has been loaned out to lower-league English clubs in recent years to boost his development.

Last summer, League One outfit Wigan Athletic got him on loan for the season and he has been a regular presence in Shaun Maloney’s side.

The Northern Ireland forward has made 14-goal contributions in 27 League One games, playing almost 2,000 league minutes.

Taylor revealed how grateful he is to Latics fans for the respect and love they have given him at the DW Stadium during the course of his loan from Nottingham Forest.

“You have to take your hat off to them”, the Nottingham Forest loan star told the Latics’ in-house media when he was asked about the Wigan fans.

“I say it all the time when I come and do these interviews.

“They are brilliant, they show a lot of respect, they have been brilliant with me this year, so fair play to them.”

The 21-year-old’s contract at the City Ground is valid until 2027 and it remains to be seen what plans the Premier League club have for him following his loan at Wigan Athletic.