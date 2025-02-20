Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that there is a big gap in quality between Sunderland’s starting line-up and the players on the bench.

Sunderland are pushing for automatic promotion this season and Regis Le Bris brought in Enzo Le Fee and Jayden Danns in the winter transfer window.

However, a defeat against Leeds United on Monday extended the gap between Sunderland, who are sitting in the fourth place, and the last automatic playoff place, to eight points.

Veteran tactician Neil Warnock criticised Le Bris for making changes during the Leeds game when Sunderland were leading 1-0 and Clarke believes that the former Crystal Palace boss was indicating that the Black Cats have a weak bench.

Clarke thinks that Le Bris has a good squad at his disposal when every player in the team is fit, but feels currently the difference in quality between the first team starters and the players on the bench is big.

“They just do not have the resources, do they? They have got a good squad if everyone is fit, but they just don’t [have the depth]”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“There is quite a bit of a dip between the stars and the subs.

“Maybe that is what Warnock was coming from in terms of ‘I would have kept it’ because you don’t want to unduly weaken yourself.”

Sunderland are set to face Hull City at the weekend at the Stadium of Light and Le Bris’ side will be keen to bounce back to winning ways on Saturday.