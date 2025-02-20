Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former striker Sam Parkin has lauded a Tottenham Hotspur youngster for the technique he showed to score for the club he is currently on loan at.

Spurs sanctioned a number of loan moves for players last summer, with the likes of Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon given the green light to go.

They also let promising talents leave on loan and one of those to head away was Jamie Donley, who linked up with League One side this season.

On Tuesday, Donley scored the winning goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Wrexham with a volley from outside of the opposition box to seal three points.

Parkin hailed the Spurs loanee for his technique for the goal against Wrexham and added that Donley is showcasing a rich vein of form with his performances in the recent games.

He also pointed out that his goal against Wrexham was different from his recent long-range strike against Manchester City at the FA Cup, which was awarded as Stefan Ortega’s own goal despite being a beautiful strike.

When asked about Donley’s goal, Parkin said on What The EFL: “Yes, terrific technique, different type of goal, the one that he is not going to get or did not get against Manchester City despite being a thing of beauty, but last night, yes, a brilliant one to control coming out of the sky, difficult.

“I was not going to say an equally good goal, but another very good goal from Charlie Kelman, obviously, the other one in this game.

“Rich vein of forms for both of these players.”

Donley has scored six times for Leyton Orient in the league with five assists under his belt and he will be hoping to impress Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou further with his performances.