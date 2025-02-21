Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson believes that the San Francisco 49ers are rebuilding Leeds United with sensible financial decisions and feels that the Gers are certainly in need of owners like them.

The 49ers completed their takeover of Leeds from Andrea Radrizzani in 2023 and under their ownership, Leeds this season are in a strong position to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

It has been suggested recently that the 49ers are now in talks with Scottish giants Rangers over a possible takeover, with the Ibrox outfit currently navigating through difficult times on and off the pitch.

Ferguson praised the way the 49ers are helping Leeds rebuild after their relegation to the Championship without being reckless in the transfer market.

The Gers legend pointed out that Leeds are now in a good position to earn promotion and thinks Rangers need owners like the 49ers, who have the ability to spend but also make sensible financial decisions.

“They saw Leeds as a huge club that had fallen on hard times by dropping out of the English top flight”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“So they have picked them up, put some serious money behind them and now they’re looking in a very strong position to return to the Premier League.

“It’s not been a case of reckless spending either.

“They haven’t thrown ridiculous amounts at it in the hope of buying their way back up.

“No, they have been rebuilding Leeds from the ground up.

“Yes, they have spent big in Championship terms because they have the financial resources to do so. But it’s been sensible stuff.

“It’s been well thought through. And, quite clearly, it’s been working.

“That’s exactly the kind of approach Rangers need right now – owners with deep pockets and smart minds.”

It has been suggested Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe is central to the negotiations between Rangers and the American consortium regarding a possible takeover.