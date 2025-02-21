Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Steve Nicol has played down any thoughts that Liverpool drawing with Aston Villa was a bad result as he fully expects Unai Emery’s men to be in the Premier League’s top four by the season’s end.

Aston Villa finished in a Champions League spot last season and have been enjoying the experience in the blue ribbon competition.

Emery’s side drew 2-2 against league leaders Liverpool at Villa Park on Wednesday and with the Reds going for the league title, there has been a big debate over whether it is one point gained for Arne Slot’s men or two points dropped.

Liverpool legend Nicol has come down on the side of one point gained for Liverpool, especially as he believes that Aston Villa will finish in the top four this season.

He thinks that given the quality of Aston Villa, Liverpool taking a point from them is not a bad result.

“Everybody is talking about whether it is a point gained or a point lost [for Liverpool]”, Nicol said on ESPN FC (2:20).

“Well, I can see how you can push it towards a point gained.

“Aston Villa are a team that is probably, in my opinion, going to be in the top four at the end of the season.

“So to go away there and play the way they did and get a point; it is another point to the total.”

With Aston Villa just ninth in the Premier League at present, it is far from clear that Nicol’s view will be born out by results.

Emery’s side are five points off fourth placed Manchester City and have a tricky looking run-in to close the campaign.

They host fellow top four chasers Newcastle United in the middle of April, followed by a visit to Manchester City, who also want a top four finish.

Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United provide Villa’s final three fixtures of the season, with just the Spurs game coming at home.