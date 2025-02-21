Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Andy Walker has revealed that everyone at Newcastle United is talking about Bhoys winger Nicolas Kuhn, amid the real possibility the Scottish champions will have to deal with offers for the German this coming summer.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have been taking a careful approach to transfers to make sure they stay on the right side of PSR rules and further strengthened their position in the winter window when they sold Miguel Almiron and loaned Lloyd Kelly, with an obligation to buy.

Their approach is likely to change in the summer when there will be greater scope to splash the cash and back Howe with new faces; participation in the Champions League could help that even further.

Newcastle failed to land a wide attacker in the transfer window last summer, despite trying for Anthony Elanga in the closing stages of the window.

They are set to renew their efforts this coming summer and have been strongly linked with Celtic wide-man Kuhn.

Kuhn has scored 18 times and provided 13 assists for Celtic over the course of the current campaign; he even recently netted in the Bhoys’ 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Former Celtic and Newcastle star Walker feels that the Bhoys could have to deal with offers for Kuhn in the summer and he revealed that having been at some Magpies games, the winger’s name is on the lips of those at the Premier League club.

“I think one of the problems could be, I have been at a few Newcastle games this season, they all talk about Nicolas Kuhn”, the 59-year-old said on the Go Radio Football Show (8:45).

“What if Newcastle come and offer money Celtic cannot refuse, because that is what Celtic are, if they can make a healthy profit on anyone, they will do it.

“It has been a very successful business model for them.

“But it means you will have to go and get someone in his place.”

Losing Kuhn would be a big blow for Celtic and the pressure would be on for the club’s recruitment team to make sure he is adequately replaced.

The Bhoys do have the German locked down on a long-term contract, strengthening their negotiating position, and it runs until the summer of 2029.