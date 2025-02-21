Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he and his players do not have one per cent of their time to waste on thinking about the 49ers being linked with Rangers regarding a possible takeover.

The Yorkshire outfit have been impressive so far this season and they are leading in the race to get back to the top flight of English football by earning automatic promotion from the Championship.

Leeds’ owners, the 49ers group, are reportedly in talks regarding a possible takeover of Scottish giants Rangers, with Whites chairman Paraag Marathe being central to the negotiations.

That could mean the two clubs being owned by the same group in the future, which would raise questions over possible transfers between the two sides, as well as the pooling of recruitment resources.

However, Farke is clear that his sole focus remains on helping Leeds achieve promotion and insisted that the news regarding their ownership being linked with Rangers does not bother his team.

He pointed out that his team have the chance to win promotion and celebrate with their fans this season and stressed that they do not have one per cent of their time to waste on thinking about a possible Rangers takeover.

“My only focus is on Leeds United, nothing else, the players the same, it doesn’t distract us”, Farke said at a press conference.

“We have the chance here to create something extraordinary in the history of this club.

“One promotion in the last 20 years and this was during the Corona season.

“We have the chance after 25 years to be promoted back to the Premier League together with supporters and that would be a milestone.

“We don’t have one per cent [of our time] to waste thinking about other speculation or rumours.”

Farke is currently preparing his team for a tough clash on Monday night against fellow promotion candidates Sheffield United.

The 49ers kept faith with Farke last summer despite the German failing to lead Leeds to the Premier League, with the Whites being pipped to automatic promotion and then losing in the final of the playoffs.