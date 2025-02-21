Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Celtic hitman Andy Walker has insisted that the Bhoys board need commitment from Brendan Rodgers before they back the boss in the summer to help him strengthen the squad.

Celtic have been electric under Rodgers at home and abroad this season and they are the clear favourites to win the Scottish Premiership once again.

There was clear improvement in Europe this term under the Northern Irishman also and already thoughts are turning towards Celtic becoming even more competitive next season.

Walker believes that the Glasgow giants do have room for improvement, not least when it comes to the strength of their squad depth.

However, Rodgers’ contract is up in the summer of 2026 and the former Bhoy feels that the club board will need assurances from the manager that he will be staying put to build before they back him in the market.

“I think you always want to improve, always want to get better, but how do Celtic do that?”, Walker said on the Go Radio Show (4:22) about his former club.

“I think you get Brendan Rodgers the tools to strengthen the bench, which might be something they could improve upon.

“And if Celtic can speak to Brendan Rodgers; I do not know if he has just re-signed to doing the three years that he signed for or whether he wants to sign an extension.

“It is an interesting one because if you are on that Celtic board, the idea of giving the manager who is going be there for only 12 more months, let us say, the same amount of money to spend.

“I am not sure you would do that, you would want some sort of commitment from that manager that you are going to be here longer than just one more year.”

Rodgers controversially left Celtic in February 2019 to answer the call at Premier League club Leicester City and it was a move which angered some Bhoys fans.

It is unclear if Rodgers has given up on his Premier League ambitions in a bid to build something for the long term at Celtic Park, but it could factor into the board’s thinking when they are releasing funds in the summer.