Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Didi Hamann has revealed that he has major doubts that Pep Guardiola will be able to take Manchester City back to the very top of the English game as he lacks the fire and energy.

The Cityzens have won the last four Premier League titles on the bounce but they will not be able to make it five as top-of-the-table Liverpool are 17 points ahead of them, with just 13 league games left.

Guardiola has also just seen his men knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid before they could reach the last 16 stage, with a 6-3 aggregate defeat inflicted by the Spaniards.

Even though Hamann is happy with the signings of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in the winter window, he is not sure if they will take the Cityzens to the next level.

A more pressing worry for Hamann is the situation of Guardiola and he revealed he has ‘strong doubts’ over whether the legendary boss can turn back the clock at the Etihad and put Manchester City back on top.

“The new players they brought in during the winter, are certainly good players, but whether they can bring City back to their previous level will be the question”, Hamann said via German magazine Sport Bild.

“They will have to make a big change and I have strong doubts whether this step will be possible with Guardiola.”

Guardiola has won 18 trophies during his stay at the Etihad, including six Premier League titles.

Hamann though does not see the same energy and desire in the Spaniard as he saw previously, which he believes would be essential when it comes to rebuilding the side.

As such, the German thinks Guardiola departing Manchester City could be the best outcome for both parties.

“If you want to rebuild a team, you need patience, but also energy and fire. And I don’t see that in Guardiola at the moment.

“I find it hard to imagine that he will stay at City beyond the summer. A separation would perhaps be best for both sides.”

Guardiola will want to make sure Manchester City, who currently sit fourth, are involved in next season’s Champions League, with the boss managing a team in the Europa League an almost unimaginable sight for some.