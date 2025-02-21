Rangers star Nicolas Raskin has expressed excitement at the prospect of enjoying good atmospheres inside both Ibrox and the Sukru Saracoglu in Turkey as the Gers prepare to face Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Rangers have been drawn to face Turkish giants Fenerbahce over a two-legged tie in the Europa League next month.

Fenerbahce boast of having amazing fans, who create an electrifying atmosphere inside their stadium, and make the ground one of the most difficult to visit in all of European football.

Rangers are also known to have a passionate fanbase, who can get behind their players and often make the difference on famous European nights under the lights at Ibrox.

Raskin is now relishing the clash which lies before Rangers and admits he watched Fenerbahce put out Anderlecht in the Europa League playoff round.

He insists the atmosphere at Ibrox is ‘magic’ and is equally keen to taste the atmosphere in Turkey at Fenerbahce.

“Fenerbahce will be a very exciting game, I watched both legs of the last round it will be a good game”, Raskin said at a press conference.

“They have a good atmosphere, ours is magic so it will be a nice game to play.

“I have never played in Turkey so it will be a good thing to discover, it will be a good game for us to go there.”

Rangers have a lot of hope resting on the Europa League, a tournament whose final they reached back in 2022 under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

It would also give redemption for their already under pressure manager, Philippe Clement, who has faced severe criticism for his team’s performances this season.

Fenerbahce will have former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s experience to call upon, with the Portuguese an expert at trophy-gathering on the European scene.