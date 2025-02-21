Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Celtic star Kris Commons believes that the Bhoys will need to bring in players in the region of £10m to £12m in the summer transfer window if they want to take the next step in their development.

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 13-point lead over city rivals Rangers and they are in a strong position to retain the title.

Brendan Rodgers’ side managed to qualify for the playoff stage of the Champions League, but despite an impressive performance in the second leg, came out as the second-best team in the tie against Bayern Munich.

Commons pointed out that Celtic have done smart business in the transfer windows to bring in players for a relatively low amount and make a profit on them when selling.

But he thinks that now, to take the team to the next stage where Celtic will be able to be more competitive in Europe, they have to shop in the summer transfer window for players who cost in the region of £10m to £12m.

“They have spent a good amount of money, but what they have done in the last couple of windows is that they have spent it wisely”, Commons said on PLZ Soccer (7:50).

“They bought in quality; they bought in players that can go straight into the starting eleven and that is what you want to do.

“You want to go and identify players that are between £6m and £10m and could potentially be worth £20m to £30m.

“Next season, obviously, there will be a few more people, the squad will be invested in.

“I think [Cameron] Carter-Vickers, another centre-half, I know [Auston] Trusty has come in; another signing. See how he does in the closing months of the season.

“You are looking to invest in quality; you are looking to take it to that next step or at least give you a chance for the next step.

“Then you will be looking at players in the bracket of £10m to £12m at a minimum.”

Celtic signed players like Adam Idah, Arne Engels, Auston Trusty in the summer transfer window and brought back Jota from Rennes in January to improve their squad.

Idah cost in the region of £10m, while Celtic had to fork out £11m for Engels.

Whether Celtic will be prepared to push the boat out and back Rodgers with signings of £10m to £12m in the summer is open to debate.

The Bhoys did report over £77m in the bank in their financial reports released last September.