Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to hand a fresh contract to one of their highly-rated youngsters to lock him down at the club on a longer stay, according to football.london.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has shown he is not against handing players game time even despite their tender years, with 18-year-old Archie Gray featuring heavily this season.

Postecoglou has himself signed the likes of Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who are getting regular first-team minutes, while Yang Min-hyeok and Wilson Odobert were also brought in under the Australian.

Spurs though also have promising talents out on loan spells as they seek to speed their development and eyes have been drawn to Leyton Orient, where goalkeeper Josh Keeley and attacking midfielder Jamie Donley are turning heads.

Donley has become an integral part of the O’s in the last few months, chipping in with key goals, while Keeley has been Richie Wellens’ first choice between the sticks for a while.

While Donley has gained the headlines, Keeley has been quietly going about his work and Spurs want to make sure he is locked down.

It is suggested that Spurs are planning to give the goalkeeper a new contract, though it remains unclear whether they consider him to have a long-term future in north London.

The 21-year-old shot-stopper has made 21 outings in League One so far, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Leyton Orient are now pushing to finish in a playoff spot and the likelihood is that Wellens would like to keep hold of Keeley into next season.

That may depend on the division the O’s are in as Spurs may feel the goalkeeper needs a step up if he goes out on loan again which, given the competition amongst the goalkeeping ranks at the club, is likely.