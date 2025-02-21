Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Reading star Harvey Knibbs has termed his side’s meeting with league leaders Birmingham City a great challenge, but stressed the Royals back themselves against anyone inside the Madejski.

A resurgent Reading side, that have not lost any of their last four League One games, are set to host Chris Davies’ Birmingham on Saturday.

Stressing the importance of having a full week of recovery time following a tough schedule, Knibbs insisted that now Reading are ready to go again.

Birmingham have just booked a spot in the EFL Trophy final and are six points clear at the top of the League One standings, meaning they are big favourites to go to Reading and win.

However, Knibbs is clear that Noel Hunt’s team back themselves against any side inside the Madejski.

“I think we have obviously had a busy schedule this last week or so”, Knibbs told his club’s channel.

“So yes, a week just to get the legs back and then we go up against the league leaders next week.

“It will be a great challenge because we back ourselves against anyone at this stadium.”

Reading won their last game 2-1 against Steve Evans’ Rotherham United last weekend and also held Birmingham to a 1-1 draw on the last meeting between the two clubs, in August.

Birmingham were last beaten in a League One clash back in November, when they slipped to a 3-2 loss at Shrewsbury Town.