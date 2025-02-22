Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Juventus have already started to court Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and are prepared to offer former Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as part of a part-exchange deal.

Newcastle signed Tonali from AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and after seeing his first campaign derailed as he served a ban for betting rule breaches, he has become an essential component of Eddie Howe’s side this term.

The Magpies have resisted letting their top performers leave, despite looking to make sure they stay on the right side of PSR rules, but they look likely to be tested for Tonali this coming summer.

Juventus want Tonali and have already started to court him, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants are plotting to offer to include midfielder Luiz in a possible deal to land Tonali from Newcastle.

Luiz was a top player at Aston Villa and Villa were only forced to part with him last summer due to their own PSR worries.

He has though not had the desired impact in Italy at Juventus and was linked with a return to the Premier League in the winter transfer window.

The midfielder is again expected to be a player that Premier League clubs explore signing when the summer window opens.