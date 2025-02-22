George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo believes that it will be an easy task to switch focus on to the Whites’ next game against Sheffield United given the magnitude of the encounter.

Following Monday’s last-minute win over fellow promotion-chasers Sunderland, the Whites are now turning their focus to yet another important match against Sheffield United, also promotion rivals.

There is just a two-point gap between the two teams at the moment and if Leeds win and go five points clear, that may prove to be too big a hurdle for Sheffield United to overcome, as Daniel Farke’s men hunt the title.

Firpo insists the importance of the game means that switching focus to it after the Sunderland clash was an easy task.

The defender believes Leeds have a winning mentality which they are motivated to continue with.

“I think this time it [switching the focus to Sheffield United] will be a really easy one to do”, Firpo told LUTV.

“Because it is a really important game obviously.

“I am not going to say that we focus much more when it is an important game than another game.

“We all know as a group and I think it will be really easy to get back into that winning mentality and this is what we need to do.”

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-0 win for Firpo’s team inside Elland Road and Leeds will hope to repeat that feat again to give themselves breathing space at the top.

Sheffield United though have a solid home record in the Championship this season which is only bettered by Leeds’ at Elland Road.

The Blades have lost twice at Bramall Lane in 16 encounters, winning 12 of those.