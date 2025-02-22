Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his team to play host to Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United side at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

The feel-good factor is back on the blue half of Merseyside after Moyes’ big impact, a positive display against Liverpool in the derby and a successful test event at the new Everton Stadium.

Taking the scalp of an under-achieving Manchester United side would further add to that, but Moyes continues to be without several players through injury.

The likes of Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye are sidelined, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also out, but Abdoulaye Doucoure is back following a ban.

Everton have Jordan Pickford between the sticks, while a back four of Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko is picked.

Midfield sees Moyes go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom and Jack Harrison support Beto.

Moyes can shake things up with changes from the bench at any point and his options today include Ashley Young and Charly Alcaraz.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Harrison, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Heath, Dixon