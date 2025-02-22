George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson feels the Whites’ 2-1 win over Sunderland in the Championship on Monday night had an element of karma about it.

Daniel Farke’s men secured three points in the most dramatic manner as they edged a stoppage-time win past Regis Le Bris’ side at Elland Road.

The home side, who were trailing in the game after Wilson Isidor struck for the visitors in the first half, came back into the game with a goal from Pascal Struijk at the 78th minute, who scored again in stoppage time to snatch the win for Leeds.

Grayson pointed out that the Whites get three points, whether it is from their 7-0 win against Cardiff City or a 2-1 win against Sunderland, and added that in the end, all that matters is that the team achieve promotion from the Championship and nothing else.

He believes that a result of such magnitude is certain to leave the Black Cats and their supporters devastated.

The former Leeds boss credits karma as the reason for the Whites’ victory in their last match, as he feels that the visitors had it coming for edging a last-minute draw against Farke’s team, due to an Illan Meslier error, when both teams played each other in the league earlier this season.

“It doesn’t matter come the end of the season when you get promoted how you get there. You win 7-0 against Cardiff, you win 2-1, it’s three points in both games”, Grayson said on LUTV (4:29).

“But the magnitude of what that result does to the rest of the team’s chasing….Sunderland supporters, and team, and staff will be absolutely distraught after that.

“But karma can go around can’t it?

“We drew in the last minute by a mistake, we go and win in the last minute. It’s a beautiful way and a beautiful result”, he added.

Farke’s men will be hoping that they can continue their good run of form when they travel to face an in-form and second in the league Sheffield United side on Monday.