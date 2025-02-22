Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are actively scouting in France in search of unpolished talents, as they look to make further smart moves in the transfer market, according to i News.

After three successive transfer windows of limited incoming activity, the Tyneside club are now well placed to spend money in the approaching summer window, with PSR concerns eased at St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle are not just eyeing players for the senior side and want to make sure they have a good pipeline of promising talents in the Under-21s side.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell is leading the push and Newcastle have been advancing in their bid to win the chase for promising Malaga winger Antonio Cordero.

They have also, it has emerged, been scouring the market in France as they look for raw talents they can develop and progress on Tyneside.

The French market has regularly provided top players over the years and Newcastle are keen to see if they can get ahead of the curve.

Indeed, foreign markets have been the focus of the club for quite some time, though they have kept their cards close to their chest.

Newcastle could raid French football for a more finished player soon though, as they are keen on Lille attacker Jonathan David, who is out of contract in the summer.