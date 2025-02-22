Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has insisted he is not thinking about the board assessing his future as he is focused on taking the Gers ‘back to where they should be’.

Clement’s situation became even worse at Rangers on Saturday afternoon when St Mirren turned up at Ibrox and eased to a 2-0 win.

Nearly 50,000 Rangers fans saw St Mirren enjoy more shots on target, six to Rangers’ three, and score twice in the second half to collect all three points.

Rangers remain 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings and missed the chance to close the gap after the Bhoys lost 2-1 at Hibernian earlier in the day.

Again there is an expectation that the Rangers board will now look at Clement’s position, but the Belgian is not concerned about whether or not that happens.

He insists that his full focus is on getting Rangers back to where they should be.

Clement told BBC Scotland: “I’m not busy with those questions or those things. I am busy finding solutions to get Rangers back to where they should be.”

The Gers boss raised the question of whether his players wanted to impress the fans too much and is keen to drill down into finding out just what happened against St Mirren.

“It is difficult to explain. Was it that they wanted to do too good, react and give the fans much more?” he said.

“We need to look at the root of the problem. At the end, it is my responsibility to get them with the right mindset on the pitch.

“There was fight. We were not collective enough with our strengths. Everyone wanted to force it too much on their own.”

Rangers would be looking at needing to hand Clement a big payoff if they decide they want to sack him, while the situation is also complicated by speculation of a potential takeover on the part of the 49ers.

Clement’s men are next due to face Kilmarnock away in the Scottish Premiership.