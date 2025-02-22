Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Super agent Jorge Mendes has informed Juventus that there is growing interest in Kenan Yildiz from Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old winger joined Juventus from Bayern Munich in 2022 and, since progressing through the youth set-up, has featured 69 times for them in all competitions.

Yildiz has been a regular in Thiago Motta’s starting line-up and has scored four times while assisting three goals in the league so far this season.

His continued development is now bringing him to the attention of a number of Premier League clubs and, though Mendes is not his agent, he has his fingers in a number of pies across top European sides.

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Medes met Juventus’ sporting director and Yildiz’s family last month at a restaurant in Turin.

He informed the Juventus sporting director that Yildiz is the subject of growing interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

A big fee of between €80m and €90m, it is suggested, may tempt Juventus to cash in, however Yildiz is less keen.

The winger feels happy and settled in Turin and has a good relationship with the Juventus faithful.

It is suggested that he does not want to leave and will do everything he can to continue at Juventus, even if that means snubbing a lucrative salary in the Premier League.