Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Chris Sutton believes Arsenal are reaping the consequences of failing to prepare, after they dropped crucial points in the Premier League title race by losing to West Ham United on Saturday.

With Liverpool being held by Aston Villa in midweek, along with not playing their next game until Sunday, against Manchester City, Arsenal could have cut the gap to the Reds to just five points.

That would have allowed the Gunners to put real pressure on Liverpool ahead of their trip to the Etihad, but Mikel Arteta’s men fluffed their lines.

A Jarrod Bowen goal just before half time was enough to see West Ham claim a 1-0 win at the Emirates, while Arsenal’s afternoon was made more miserable by the sending off of precocious talent Myles Lewis-Skelly.

With Arsenal not having signed another striker in the winter transfer window, Sutton believes they are now seeing the consequences of their actions.

He admits the result will leave Liverpool fans feeling delighted.

Sutton said via the BBC: “This was the afternoon Arsenal had to close the gap. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

“The fact Arsenal didn’t bring in a striker in January.

“A massive day.

“Liverpool fans will be made up with this result.”

If Liverpool can come back from Manchester City with all three points on Sunday, it will move them to a substantial eleven points ahead of Arsenal, albeit having played a game more.

Arsenal would then head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night with little room for error.