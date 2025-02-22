Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Kris Commons has told Celtic that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nicolas Kuhn are two players they should look to build the side around as they bid to continue progressing.

Celtic brought Kuhn from Rapid Vienna in January 2024 and though he took time to adjust to Scottish football, he has been superb this term with 18 goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

While Kuhn has added attacking bite, Carter-Vickers has been a steady presence in defence, with the former Tottenham Hotspur man an ever-present when fit and not even being booked in the Scottish Premiership this term.

With Celtic having dominated the Scottish Premiership and shown real signs of progress in the Champions League by reading the knockout playoff round, there is real excitement over what next step can be taken.

For Commons, Celtic need to make sure they are building their side around key players and he believes that Carter-Vickers and Kuhn fit the bill.

He believes Carter-Vickers is comfortable bringing the ball out from the back, while he dubbed Kuhn a ‘top player’.

“I am a huge fan of Carter-Vickers; I think he adds a dimension to the back four that makes you feel at ease”, Commons said on PLZ Soccer (2:46).

“I think he is very comfortable in possession; he looks very comfortable coming out through the back.

“I also think, Nicolas Kuhn, he is another one that lights it up.

“I know he scored on Tuesday night [at Bayern Munich], but he is always a threat when he comes in from the right side on his left foot; he is a real, real threat.

“A real top player for Celtic this season, so if they can get through this season and on to next season, then they are the sort of players you want to build your team around.”

Kuhn’s performances for Celtic have not gone unnoticed and he has been linked with a possible summer move away, amid Newcastle United being credited with interest.