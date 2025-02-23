Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have officially named their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon.

With Arsenal having suffered a shock home loss at the hands of West Ham United on Saturday, Liverpool go into today’s game with an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

One notable bookmaker paid out on Liverpool winning the league on the back of the Arsenal result, but Reds boss Arne Slot will know things are far from done and dusted.

Though Manchester City have struggled this season, there have been sparks of quality, such as a 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in January and then, earlier this month, a 4-0 thumping of Newcastle United.

Liverpool won the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, 2-0, but have not won a league match at the Etihad since 2015.

Alisson is in goal this afternoon, while at the back Liverpool have a four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch will look to boss midfield, with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones also picked. The attacking charge is led by Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Slot can freshen things up from the bench at any point and his options include Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Chiesa, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Gakpo