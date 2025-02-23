Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has been appointed as the new boss of Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Van Persie had been in charge of Heerenveen, but the Rotterdam outfit reached an agreement with their fellow Eredivisie outfit and the ex-striker is heading for De Kuip.

Feyenoord have confirmed that Van Persie will start work at their training complex on Monday, while he will also put pen to paper to a contract which will run until the summer of 2027.

The next chapter starts here. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐞, welcome home again! pic.twitter.com/mgaM8yl79e — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) February 23, 2025

Van Persie leaves Heerenveen sitting in ninth place in the Eredivisie, with conceding goals having been a big problem for the side, with 42 conceded and just 27 scored.

He will inherit a Feyenoord team sitting in third spot in the table, but eleven points behind league leaders Ajax.

Van Persie began his career as a player at Feyenoord, where he shone and was then taken to Arsenal by Arsene Wenger in 2004.

The Dutchman was prolific for the Gunners, but there was some controversy when he agreed a move to Manchester United in 2012.

Van Persie took little time to settle at Old Trafford and was a key man in the Red Devils winning the title in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge.

He struck 26 times in the Premier League in that campaign, playing in all 38 league games.

If Van Persie can succeed at Feyenoord and put the Rotterdam club back on the top of Dutch football, he may come into the conversation at Arsenal and Manchester United if either club have a managerial vacancy in the coming years.