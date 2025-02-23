Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former Norwich City boss David Wagner is in contention for the Blackburn Rovers job, but he does not appear to be the favourite, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blackburn have been looking for a new boss since John Eustace decided to leave to take over at strugglers Derby County.

Eustace was won over by the project at Pride Park and was not on the same page as the power-brokers at Ewood Park.

Blackburn have been assessing potential successors and are now speeding up the process as they look to get a new boss in quickly, something which could even happen within the next 48 hours.

And Wagner is in the mix, along with former West Brom boss Valerien Ismael, who looks to be the favourite.

Wagner was in charge of Norwich last season and guided the Canaries into the playoffs.

The 53-year-old is yet to return to the game, but also has experience of the Championship gained at Huddersfield Town and his stock remains high.

Wagner took charge of 75 matches during his spell at Norwich and recorded a win percentage of just over 41 per cent.

He took charge of over 150 matches while he was the manager at Huddersfield, even leading the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League in 2017.