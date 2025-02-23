Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Germany legend Didi Hamann has slammed Bayern Munich for their display against Celtic, dubbing the Scottish side ‘mediocre’ and telling the Bavarians they will need to improve rapidly in the next round of the Champions League.

Celtic had a fairly impressive league phase of the Champions League, where they won three and drew three of their eight games, before they came up against Bayern Munich in the playoff round.

They pushed the Bavarians to their limits and only marginally lost the tie 3-2, holding Vincent Kompany’s men to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena in the second leg, a game in which they only conceded late on.

Former Germany midfielder Hamann is not happy about what he saw from Bayern Munich against Celtic and thinks it was a continuation of the performance they showed against Bayer Leverkusen.

Hamann believes Celtic are no better than ‘mediocre’ in European football and warned Bayer Munich they will have to improve hugely ahead of meeting Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“Bayern Munich were not good or bad again, as they were in the 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen”, Hamann told German daily TZ.

“They were behind the times for long stretches of the game against an opponent who is mediocre at best in Europe.

“They will have to improve enormously”, he added.

Celtic were expected to struggle badly against Bayern Munich in the knockout playoff phase, but the Scottish champions proved they could hold their own against one of the favourites to win the competition.

Now Brendan Rodgers will want to build upon that next season, when the Bhoys will again want to make a splash in the Champions League.