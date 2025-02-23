Julian Finney/Getty Images

Exeter City goalkeeping coach Kevin Miller has is pleased with the attitude shown by Crystal Palace loan star Joe Whitworth, who he says is desperate to improve and has stopped the side losing games this term.

The shot-stopper is a product of the Crystal Palace academy and played two Premier League games in 2023 for the Eagles.

Last summer, Crystal Palace made the decision to loan Whitworth out to League One outfit Exeter City for the season and he has been their first-choice custodian.

The Grecians goalkeeping coach Miller admits that the 20-year-old is a very hard-working individual, who he thinks is brilliant with his feet.

Miller also hailed Whitworth for his mentality and revealed that the Eagles loan star never stops digging even after having tough times, while pointing out that the goalkeeper has made sure Exeter have not lost games this term.

“He is a great kid to work with, he studies his game, works extremely hard in training, wants to get better every day, and works on lots of things he knows he needs to improve, which is great”, Miller told Exeter City’s in-house media (2:40) about Whitworth.

“And I am pleased because this year or certainly since October, November time, when we had lots of injuries, players filling in placed they are not familiar with, would upset Joe.

“And the way we try and play, he has come in and he is fantastic with his feet.

“He has had a tough time, but he keeps digging and has not made any excuses; he is brave, he will come out for things, he will try and help the team and the team have tried to help him in many ways.

“I would say, he is fairly pleased with the season he has had; he has made mistakes he knows that but he kept us in a lot of games where we could have lost games.”

Crystal Palace will be delighted that Whitworth is playing regular football at Exeter City this season, with the shot-stopper now having turned out in no fewer than 31 League One games, keeping ten clean sheets.

Palace also let him play in the FA Cup for Exeter, who reached the fourth round before losing on penalties to Nottingham Forest.