Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has insisted he does not care whether Liverpool go on and win the Premier League title as he focuses on the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions played host to the Premier League leaders at the Etihad on Sunday, but were second best as Liverpool recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

Goals in the first half from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool in a strong position that they did not look like giving up and they now have an eleven-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table, though the Gunners do boast a game in hand.

Manchester City remained fourth after the loss and Guardiola’s side are involved in a scrap to make sure they have Champions League football at least next season.

Doku, who put in an impressive display for the hosts and clocked the full 90 minutes, got an up close look at Liverpool, but he is clear he does not care whether the Reds win the title.

The winger insists his focus is just on Manchester City, though he tipped his hat to Liverpool as a quality outfit.

“Liverpool? In terms of points they are far ahead”, Doku said to Viaplay when asked if he had seen the new champions in action.

“I don’t really care to be fair. I just care about us.

“If they win, congratulations, they are a good team.”

Liverpool’s win at the Etihad means they have now beaten Manchester City both home and away in the Premier League this season.

The games do not stop coming thick and fast though with Liverpool hosting Newcastle United on Wednesday, while Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur.