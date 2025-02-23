Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate would be prepared to consider a move to Paris Saint-Germain as the distance from his close family is starting to weigh on him.

Arne Slot’s men are in a strong position to go on and win the Premier League title with eleven games left and boast a lead of eleven points over second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Konate has a been a key figure in their success, with the centre-back making 21 appearances in the Premier League this term and forming a solid partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

Konate was born in Paris and spent time in the youth set-up of Paris FC before joining Sochaux and then jumping to Germany with RB Leipzig.

He has consistently been mooted as a possible target for PSG and, according to Sky Sport Switzerland, Konate is open to the move.

Being away from his close family members, who live in Paris, is said to be weighing the defender down and he misses the French capital.

Initial contacts have taken place between Konate’s agents and PSG officials.

Liverpool, it is suggested, will not push the boat out to keep Konate and a new contract for the defender would come in at less than he could earn at PSG.