Liverpool have seen a Premier League club add another one of their starlets to their wanted list, ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Reds have a host of talents that are on the fringes of Arne Slot’s team and others who are out on loan to further hone their skills.

Tyler Morton has had little game time at Anfield this season and was of interest to other clubs in the January transfer window, while Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns are amongst those to have been loaned out.

Doak, who is starring on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship, was wanted by Crystal Palace in the winter window, but no deal happened.

Now another Reds talent is on Palace’s radar in the shape of Koumas.

He is also on loan in the Championship at Stoke City, where there has been managerial turbulence this season.

Steven Schumacher was in charge of the Potters when the campaign commenced, but was replaced by Narcis Pelach, who soon made way for Mark Robins.

The Liverpool starlet has continued to play no matter the manager and has 32 outings for Stoke under his belt in the Championship, with three goals and two assists.

Palace are suggested to be expecting a busy transfer window and Koumas is a player they like.

The Eagles would have to come to an agreement with Liverpool if they want to land Koumas, who may be tempted by the chance to play in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.