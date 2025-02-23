Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke thinks that when it comes to deciding Monday night’s meeting between Sheffield United and Leeds United, it may be from the bench that a telling impact is made.

Leeds managed to secure a last minute victory against Sunderland on Monday, with substitute Pascal Struijk coming on to score a brace in the 2-1 win.

Sheffield United, their opponents on Monday night, are just two points off the league leading Leeds in the Championship and have won more games than the Whites, with 22 wins to the Whites’ 21.

Clarke pointed out that Sheffield United’s substitutes have scored seven times coming off the bench, which is the second best record in the Championship and added that the Blades are just behind Leeds, who have seen players score 12 times coming off the bench.

He added that Leeds and the Blades will have a strong bench on Monday and believes that the match’s fate will likely lie in the hands of the substitutes.

“I do wonder whether substitutions will hold the key to victory, a little bit like Leeds game the other night”, Clarke said on What The EFL (36:15).

“Leeds’ subs have scored 12 this season, Sheffield United’s subs have scored seven.

“Both benches are going to be proper strong.”

Leeds won their last meeting with Sheffield United at Elland Road earlier this season and if they claim all three points on Monday then many will feel that the Whites are all but certain to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Also encouraging for Leeds is that they have won on both their last two visits to Bramall Lane.