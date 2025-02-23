Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers are expected to sack Philippe Clement as manager, with the club’s board holding a meeting today, according to STV.

The Gers went down to a 2-0 defeat against St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday, continuing their inconsistent form under the Belgian tactician.

It seemed he could be sacked after an embarrassing Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen’s Park, but he kept hold of his job and the view was he would survive until the summer.

That thought looks wide of the mark though and Clement is set to be shown the door.

The Rangers board are meeting today and are expected to sack the Belgian as boss.

Clement will be moved on and Rangers will commence the hunt for a replacement.

Whether that replacement will arrive soon, or Rangers go with an interim boss until the summer, remains to be seen.

Rangers sit 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings, but they are still alive in the Europa League, where they will face Fenerbahce in the last 16.