Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland could rekindle their interest in attacker Marcus Edwards if they win promotion this season and Burnley do not, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Regis Le Bris’ men suffered a double blow this week when they let slip a lead to lose at Leeds United, while they were then beaten at the Stadium of Light by Hull City on Saturday.

The back to back losses have damaged Sunderland’s chances of automatic promotion and they are eight points off second placed Sheffield United.

They do though remain firmly in the playoff mix and the prospect of promotion to the Premier League is a realistic one for the Black Cats.

Enzo Le Fee would join permanently if Sunderland go up, while the club are also making other plans in the event they do secure a spot in the top flight.

They lost out to Burnley for Marcus Edwards in the winter transfer window and will revisit the interest if they go up and the Clarets do not.

Edwards is on loan at Turf Moor from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The winger has so far made three appearances in the Championship for Burnley, finding the back of the net once, in a 4-0 thrashing of Sheffield Wednesday.

Burnley and Sunderland have already met twice in the Championship this season, meaning the Black Cats will not have a chance to check on Edwards at close quarters.