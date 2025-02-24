Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former Lazio man Roberto Rambaudi has advised Arsenal loan star Nuno Tavares to add the dirty side of the game to his own if he wants to become the best and stressed the player does not know his own potential.

The Gunners decided to fork out £8m to sign Tavares back in 2021 from Portuguese giants Benfica and he arrived at the Emirates with high expectations of how he could develop.

However, things did not go quite according to plan as he struggled to break into Mikel Arteta’s side.

Tavares was loaned to Marseille and Nottingham Forest in an attempt to speed his development, but the Gunners still did not see him as the player they wanted him to be.

Last summer, Serie A club Lazio loaned him in for the season and they will need to buy him at the end of the season if some conditions are met.

He is currently a regular for the Serie A outfit and ex-Lazio star Rambaudi insisted that Tavares needs to improve mentally as he does not know how high his potential is.

The ex-Italy attacker has stressed that the Gunners loanee needs to become dirtier if he wants to become the very best.

“Tavares? You also have to know how to be a little dirty and when he learns this he will become number one”, Rambaudi said on Italian radio station Radiosei (via Lazio News 24) about the Gunners’ full-back.

“In football, you don’t always have to be beautiful.

“He does not even know the potential he has; he needs to take a step of growth on a mental level”, the 59-year-old added.

Tavares made an electric start to life in Italy, making eight assists in his first eight Serie A games, but he has not put in any goal contributions in the league since.

Even though he has been injured a few times, he is a part of Marco Baroni’s plans and it looks like he will find a permanent home at the end of the season in Italy.

Arsenal fans will watch to see how Tavares does and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners do regret losing him if he leaves permanently, as expected.