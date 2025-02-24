Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Jan Molby is oozing with confidence as he feels the Reds are now going on a lap of honour before they become the Premier League champions, so dominant is their position in the table.

The Reds worried their fans with draws against Everton and Aston Villa, as second placed Arsenal were looking to close the gap.

However, the north London side, following a hard-fought victory against Leicester City, failed to pick up any points against West Ham at the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 courtesy of a Jarrod Bowen goal.

Liverpool then had the difficult task of beating Manchester City on Sunday, but they did that with ease, 2-0, and now they find themselves a sizeable eleven points ahead of the Gunners, albeit with Mikel Arteta’s men having a game in hand.

Molby drew a clear comparison between the two teams to emphasise that the way they are both playing points clearly to a Liverpool title win.

The Reds legend feels that Arne Slot’s side are now near enough doing a lap of honour over their remaining eleven games of the season, such is their strong position in the race for the Premier League title.

“It is looking like that it [that the Premier League trophy] is going back to Anfield and it is going to be number 20”, Molby said on LFC TV (19:53) after the Manchester City win, when he was asked if he feels it is safe to say that Liverpool are going to become champions.

“It is impossible to see any other outcome because of the way Liverpool are playing, because of the way Arsenal are playing.

“And with seven games at Anfield, it just more and more looks like a lap of honour now in the last eleven games before we get to pick up the trophy.”

Liverpool have some difficult games remaining as they will need to face Newcastle United, Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal in the league, but they have proved their steel time and again this season.

If Liverpool beat Newcastle on Wednesday and Arsenal slip up at Nottingham Forest, the gap between the two teams could grow to 14 points.