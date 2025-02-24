Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fixture: Sheffield United vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his team to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship this evening.

The clash sees first placed Leeds make the journey to play second placed Sheffield United in what is a meeting of two sides that many feel will occupy the top two spots when the campaign comes to a close.

With a two-point lead over the Blades, just a point would be enough to keep the Whites top of the pile, but a home win would mean new Championship leaders tonight.

Leeds United beat Sheffield United 2-0 in the earlier meeting between the two teams this season, in October.

Farke picks Illan Meslier in goal for Leeds tonight, while at the back he names a four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds go with Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev, while Dan James, Brenden Aaronson and Manor Solomon support Joel Piroe.

Throughout the 90 minutes Farke has options to make changes to his side to counter threats from Sheffield United or pose a threat, and his options to do that include Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Sheffield United

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Tanaka, Gruev, Aaronson, Solomon, James, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph